Big Head Burrito
Burritos N' Bowls
- Build Your Own$7.00
We start you off with a flour tortilla and rice. The rest is build to your style.
We start you off with a flour tortilla and rice. The rest is build to your style.
- The Big Head$12.00
Rice, Citrus Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Frijoles Charros, Green Goddess Crema
Rice, Citrus Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Frijoles Charros, Green Goddess Crema
- Hefe Chicken$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Chili Powder, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lime, Taco Aioli, Chimichurri, Pico de Gallo
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Chili Powder, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lime, Taco Aioli, Chimichurri, Pico de Gallo
- Barbacoa$14.00
Rice, Braised Beef Barbacoa, Pepper Jack Cheese, Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Frijoles Charros
Rice, Braised Beef Barbacoa, Pepper Jack Cheese, Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Frijoles Charros
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Jalapeno Marinated Chicken, Rice, Bacon, Frijoles Rojos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch
Jalapeno Marinated Chicken, Rice, Bacon, Frijoles Rojos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch
- Carne Asada Fajita$16.00
Carne Asada, Rice, Queso Blanco, Fajita Peppers & Onions, Cilantro, Esquites Aioli
Carne Asada, Rice, Queso Blanco, Fajita Peppers & Onions, Cilantro, Esquites Aioli
- Smoky Mushroom Chipotle$16.00
Smoked Portabella Mushrooms, Rice, Chipotle Aioli, Frijoles Rojos, Cheddar Cheese, Fajita Peppers & Onions
Smoked Portabella Mushrooms, Rice, Chipotle Aioli, Frijoles Rojos, Cheddar Cheese, Fajita Peppers & Onions
- Beans and Corn$14.00
Choice of Frijoles Charros or Frijoles Rojo, Rice, Creamy Jalapeno Corn, Queso Blanco, Cilantro
Choice of Frijoles Charros or Frijoles Rojo, Rice, Creamy Jalapeno Corn, Queso Blanco, Cilantro
Street Tacos
- Barbacoa Beef$12.00
4 Barbacoa Street Tacos, Choice of flour or corn tortillas, Choice of sauce on the side
4 Barbacoa Street Tacos, Choice of flour or corn tortillas, Choice of sauce on the side
- Carne Asada$12.00
4 Carne Asada Street Tacos, With choice of flour or corn tortilla, Choice of sauce on the side
4 Carne Asada Street Tacos, With choice of flour or corn tortilla, Choice of sauce on the side
- Grilled Chicken$12.00
4 Grilled Chicken Street Tacos, Choice of flour or corn tortillas, Choice of sauce on the side
4 Grilled Chicken Street Tacos, Choice of flour or corn tortillas, Choice of sauce on the side
- Jalapeno Marinade Chicken$12.00
4 Jalapeno Chicken Street Tacos, Choice of flour or corn tortillas, Choice of sauce on the side
4 Jalapeno Chicken Street Tacos, Choice of flour or corn tortillas, Choice of sauce on the side
- Smoked Portabella$12.00
4 Smoked Portabella Street Tacos, Choice of flour or corn tortillas, Choice of sauce on the side
4 Smoked Portabella Street Tacos, Choice of flour or corn tortillas, Choice of sauce on the side
- Citrus Grilled Chicken$12.00
4 Yucatan Chicken Street Tacos, Choice of flour or corn tortillas, Choice of sauce on the side
4 Yucatan Chicken Street Tacos, Choice of flour or corn tortillas, Choice of sauce on the side
Sides and Snacks
- Bag of Chips$2.00
- Poblano Pasta Salad$5.00
Fusilli Pasta, Corn, Roasted Poblano Chilies, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Cilantro, Esquites Aioli, Crispy Spiced Tortilla Strips
Fusilli Pasta, Corn, Roasted Poblano Chilies, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Cilantro, Esquites Aioli, Crispy Spiced Tortilla Strips
- Cup Creamy Jalapeno Corn$5.00
Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Corn, Queso Blanco, Pepper Jack Cheese
Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Corn, Queso Blanco, Pepper Jack Cheese
- Cup of Rice$3.00
- Cup of Frijoles Charros (contains pork)$5.00
House Made Chorizo Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Morita Chilies, Pinot Beans, Seasonings (Contains Pork)
House Made Chorizo Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Morita Chilies, Pinot Beans, Seasonings (Contains Pork)
- Cup of Frijoles Rojo$5.00
Onions, Garlic, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Ancho Chilies, Brown Sugar, Seasonings
Onions, Garlic, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Ancho Chilies, Brown Sugar, Seasonings
- Cup of Guacamole$6.00
Mortar Pestle Made with Lime Juice, Garlic, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Pico, Avocado
Mortar Pestle Made with Lime Juice, Garlic, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Pico, Avocado
- Cup of Pico De Gallo$4.00
Roma Tomatoes, Cilantro, Red Onion
Roma Tomatoes, Cilantro, Red Onion
- Cup of Queso$6.00
Creamy Cheese Sauce with Pepper Jack Cheese
Creamy Cheese Sauce with Pepper Jack Cheese
- Cup of Salsa Rojo (Mild Heat)$5.00
Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Lime, Seasonings
Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Lime, Seasonings
- Cup of Salsa Verde (Meduim Heat)$5.00
Roasted Tomatillos, Roasted Jalapenos, Serrano, Garlic, Cilantro, Green Onion, Lime Juice
Roasted Tomatillos, Roasted Jalapenos, Serrano, Garlic, Cilantro, Green Onion, Lime Juice
- Cup of Salsa Rippin Hot (High Heat)$5.00
Tomato, Onion, Chilies Morita and D'Arbol, Garlic, Lime Juice, Seasonings
Tomato, Onion, Chilies Morita and D'Arbol, Garlic, Lime Juice, Seasonings
Add Some Sauces
- Side Chipotle Aioli$1.00
A blend of chipotle chilies and mayo with a hint of lime
A blend of chipotle chilies and mayo with a hint of lime
- Side Esquites Aioli$1.00
A blend of mayo and sour cream with a touch of serrano chilies.
A blend of mayo and sour cream with a touch of serrano chilies.
- Side Green Goddess Crema$1.00
Sour Cream, Roasted Jalapenos, Cilantro
Sour Cream, Roasted Jalapenos, Cilantro
- Side jalapeño Ranch$1.00
Ranch blended with pickled jalapeno and lime juice.
Ranch blended with pickled jalapeno and lime juice.
- Side Rippin Hot Salsa (High Heat)$1.00
Morita and D'Arbol Chilies, Tomatoes, Lime, Cilantro
Morita and D'Arbol Chilies, Tomatoes, Lime, Cilantro
- Side Salsa Rojo (Mild Heat)$1.00
Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Jalapeno, Lime, Seasonings
Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Jalapeno, Lime, Seasonings
- Side Salsa Verde (Medium Heat)$1.00
Fire Roasted Tomatillos and Jalapenos, Serrano, Green Onion, Cilantro, Garlic, Lime
Fire Roasted Tomatillos and Jalapenos, Serrano, Green Onion, Cilantro, Garlic, Lime
- Side Sour Cream$1.00